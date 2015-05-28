REFILE-U.S. seeks JPMorgan communications with China anti-corruption chief in hiring probe -WSJ

(Corrects headline to replace name with official's title)
WASHINGTON May 27 U.S. regulators have
subpoenaed JPMorgan Chase & Co for all of its
communications related to 35 Chinese officials, including
anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, as part of an ongoing probe
into the bank's hiring practices, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, which reviewed a copy of the subpoena, said
it was issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in late
April. Citing people familiar with the matter, it said
prosecutors at the U.S. Justice Department had also requested
information about Wang.
U.S. authorities are investigating the Asian hiring
practices of JPMorgan to determine whether the bank gave jobs to
Chinese government officials' children in return for lucrative
banking assignments, the newspaper has reported.
