Two JPMorgan executives tied to Asia hiring probe to exit -WSJ

Feb 12 Two senior executives at JPMorgan Chase &
Co who are connected to an investigation into its hiring
practices in Asia will exit the bank, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Todd Marin, vice chairman of Asia Pacific investment
banking, and Catherine Leung, vice chairwoman of Asia investment
banking, are set to leave the bank in coming weeks, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1FEVURt)
The executives were not accused of wrongdoing, but they have
stock options vesting soon. The bank did not want them to
receive them and wanted to freeze them until the investigation
is concluded, the report said.
Marin, a nearly 27-year veteran of the firm, is one of the
most senior executives related to the probe to leave the bank.
Fang Fang, a key figure in the probe who stepped down in
March 2014, had been reporting to Marin. Leung also worked
closely with Fang and Marin.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
JPMorgan is under scrutiny from U.S. authorities who are
investigating the Asian hiring practices of JPMorgan and other
banks. The probe deals with whether the bank gave jobs to
Chinese government officials' children in return for lucrative
banking assignments, the newspaper said.
The bank has not been accused of wrongdoing in the
investigation which focuses on potential violations of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)