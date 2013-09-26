UPDATE 4-JPMorgan's Dimon meets with U.S. Attorney General Holder

By David Henry and David Ingram
Sept 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon met with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Thursday,
seeking to make sure a possible $11 billion settlement will end
the bank's pain from mortgage-securities probes, a source said.
The bank is close to settling many of the probes into how it
sold mortgage bonds before the financial crisis, but Dimon fears
that as soon as this deal is worked out other investigations
will emerge, the person familiar with the matter said.
It is unusual for a CEO of a company to meet with the head
of the U.S. Justice Department. But the bank is seeking to tamp
down its legal problems as it fends off a spate of probes
covering everything from possibly illegal nepotism in China to
whether it hid losses from its disastrous "London whale" trades.
On the mortgage front, the Department of Justice in
California, New Jersey and Philadelphia has been looking into
mortgages that the bank packaged into bonds before the financial
crisis. Meanwhile, government-owned home finance giants Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac have been pressuring JPMorgan to buy back
mortgage bonds that they said the bank should not have sold
them. Those claims and the investigation in California would be
the two biggest pieces of any deal, another source said.
After the meeting at the U.S. Justice Department, which
lasted about an hour, Holder told reporters that he had met with
representatives of JPMorgan but did not mention Dimon by name.
He declined to give details of the talks.
Speaking at a news conference on an unrelated topic, the
attorney general also said the Justice Department plans to make
announcements about financial cases in the coming weeks and
months. A source familiar with the matter said a JPMorgan
mortgage deal could come within days.
JPMorgan has already paid billions of dollars this year to
resolve probes into areas including power market manipulation
and failing to supervise employees that lost $6 billion from the
London whale trades. Many investors see the heat on the bank as
evidence of Dimon's dysfunctional relationship with regulators.
A member of JPMorgan's board of directors said on Thursday
at a conference in Chicago that the company is determined to
make amends and improve its reputation.
"We've got these things that we actually are guilty of and
we've got to fix them," said Labon Jackson, the head of the
audit committee on JPMorgan's board of directors. "It's
embarrassing for the board."
The bank avoided the worst losses in the financial crisis
but has been under intense scrutiny since May 2012, when it said
it was losing money on derivatives bets that became known as the
"London Whale" trades.
UNUSUAL BUT NOT UNPRECEDENTED
JPMorgan's settlement talks heated up this week following a
threat by the Justice Department to file a lawsuit over a
mortgage probe being led by federal authorities in California.
Legal sources said high-level meetings between corporate
executives and the U.S. attorney general are unusual but not
unprecedented, especially as big investigations move toward
resolution.
These conversations are difficult for a U.S. Attorney
General, because he or she often does not want to be seen
internally as caving to pressure from people or companies being
prosecuted, said a former senior employee at the Justice
Department.
The meeting between Dimon and Holder, the highest-ranking
U.S. law enforcement official, marks another step in the
nation's attempts to sort out responsibility for the financial
crisis that hit five years ago.
The two men were backed in the meeting by top advisors.
Dimon brought with him the bank's general counsel, Steve Cutler,
and outside counsel Rodgin Cohen, a partner with Sullivan &
Cromwell, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Joining Holder was Deputy Attorney General James Cole and
Associate Attorney General Tony West, one of the sources said.
Negotiations this week have involved JPMorgan paying as much
as $7 billion in cash and $4 billion in consumer relief to
settle several investigations - a hefty sum, but representing
little more than half of the bank's 2012 profit of $21 billion.
A settlement in the $11 billion range would likely include
claims from the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
has sought some $6 billion from the bank over risky mortgage
securities sold to the government-sponsored entities, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
The New York Attorney General's office has been
participating in those talks because it is part of a working
group formed by President Barack Obama in January 2012 to
investigate misconduct in mortgage securities that contributed
to the financial crisis.
The talks have been described as "fluid" and filled with
uncertainties over exactly which claims against the bank would
be resolved.
JPMorgan's litigation costs totaled $17.3 billion over the
last three calendar years, according to the company's annual
report.
The cases that prosecutors are working on include probes of
the mortgage businesses of Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual,
two failing banks that JPMorgan bought during the financial
crisis.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman also sued the
bank last October over mortgage-backed securities packaged and
sold by Bear Stearns. It was not clear if JPMorgan would be able
to include the New York state lawsuit in the settlement being
discussed.