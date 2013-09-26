US Attorney General confirms he met with JPMorgan on Thursday

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder confirmed that he met on Thursday with representatives
from JPMorgan Chase & Co but declined to comment about
the nature of the conversation.
Earlier on Thursday, sources said JPMorgan Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon was due to meet with Holder as the nation's biggest
bank attempts to end federal and state investigations into its
liability for selling shoddy mortgage securities.
Holder, appearing at an unrelated press conference, said he
is not sure how many times he has met directly with CEOs whose
companies are under investigation.
Speaking generally, Holder said the Justice Department plans
to make further announcements in the coming weeks and months
about financial cases.