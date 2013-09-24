JPMorgan, U.S. Justice Dept. in 'fluid' talks to settle probes -WSJ

Sept 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S.
Department of Justice are in 'fluid' talks to settle multiple
probes of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan has offered to pay about $3 billion to help end the
legal issues, but the Justice Department is arguing that the
company should pay more, the report said, citing one of the
people.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
JPMorgan, the biggest bank based in the United States, has
been pressing to resolve several government investigations of
the company that have grown in number and intensity since the
company lost $6.2 billion on its "London Whale" derivatives
trades last year.