版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 03:49 BJT

JPMorgan in talks to settle government probes for $11 bln -reports

NEW YORK, Sept 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with government officials to settle federal and state mortgage probes for $11 billion, according to published reports.

The Associated Press, and then the Wall Street Journal, said on Wednesday afternoon that the settlement could include $7 billion of cash and $4 billion of relief for customers.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐