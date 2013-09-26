REFILE-UPDATE 3-JPMorgan in talks to settle government probes for $11 bln -sources

By David Henry and Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
in talks with government officials to settle federal and state
mortgage probes for $11 billion, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The sum could include $7 billion in cash and $4 billion for
consumers, said the sources, who asked not to be identified
because the negotiations are private.
The talks are fluid and the $11 billion amount could change,
the people familiar with the matter said. The discussions
include the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development and the New York State Attorney General, the sources
said.
JPMorgan is hoping to ease some of the pressure that
regulators have been putting on the bank for months. The bank
sidestepped the worst losses in the financial crisis, but it has
looked less smart since May 2012, when it said it was losing
money on derivatives bets that became known as the "London
Whale" trades.
Those wagers ended up costing the bank more than $6.2
billion before taxes, and subsequent probes into how the losses
happened revealed that the bank's outspoken chief executive
officer, Jamie Dimon, had a dysfunctional relationship with
regulators.
But the London whale trades were just one of many missteps
that has drawn regulatory scrutiny. The largest U.S. bank has
disclosed more than a dozen probes globally in recent filings,
including an investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice
in California that preliminarily concluded that JPMorgan
violated securities laws in selling subprime mortgage bonds.
U.S. Department of Justice lawyers from other areas of the
country and state authorities have been investigating JPMorgan's
liability for mortgage securities sold by two other companies it
acquired during the financial crisis, Bear Stearns and
Washington Mutual.
The talks to reach a global settlement on the mortgage
issues heated up this week after U.S. Department of Justice
officials in California told the bank that it was preparing to
file a lawsuit.
The New York prosecutor's office is participating in the
talks because it is part of a working group formed by President
Barack Obama in January 2012 to investigate misconduct in
mortgage securities that contributed to the financial crisis.
For the bank, the biggest in the United States by assets,
the sums being discussed are painful but manageable. The company
reported net income of $21.3 billion last year and analysts have
estimated that profits this year will be higher. At the end of
June, the bank's net worth, as measured by the accounting value
of its assets minus liabilities, was about $209 billion.
TAKING A TOLL
JPMorgan generates so much excess capital from its
operations that its board, with approval of regulators,
authorized spending $6 billion to buy back stock in the 12
months through next March. That buyback was conditioned on the
bank improving the way it calculates its capital needs.
Still, the investigations have taken a toll. Before the
London Whale debacle, regulators had given the bank approval to
buy back stock at twice the current rate.
The bank has spent about $5 billion a year on legal costs the
past two years, largely because of the London Whale debacle and
because of mishandling of mortgage loans and mortgage
securities.
After two government regulators in January issued public
orders that the bank improve its risk and operational controls,
as well as its anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act
processes, CEO Dimon said the bank had postponed projects that
would have built its business so that it could put its house in
order.
JPMorgan has added 4,000 staff to its control groups since
2012 - three quarters of them this year - and increased spending
on those efforts by about $1 billion. The bank's control group
includes risk, compliance, legal, finance, technology, oversight
and control and audit functions. Dimon pointed out the efforts
in a memo to employees last week in which he warned that the
company was about to face more bad publicity. [ID:nL2N0HD0PK}
The bank's chief financial officer said earlier this month
that many types of loans on its books are performing better, but
mounting legal costs will prevent those gains from boosting
profits.
JPMorgan shares were up 2.7 percent at the close of New York
Stock Exchange trading on Wednesday.