JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent

June 1 Moscow Exchange said on
Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased
its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
JPMorgan's companies own 114.4 million shares in Moscow
Exchange worth 11.43 billion roubles ($202 million) based on
Wednesday closing price.
"One fund from the JPMorgan Chase family increased its stake
in Moscow Exchange, having crossed the threshold of 5 percent.
This demonstrates a high level of confidence in the company and
is a signal for other investors," the stock exchange's
representative told Reuters.
The Central Bank of Russia is the largest shareholder of
Moscow Exchange with a 11.8 percent stake.
($1 = 56.5875 roubles)
