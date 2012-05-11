JPMorgan's Dimon loses clout as reform critic

* Dimon had been leading critic of new rules
* Trading losses make it harder for Dimon to play this role
* Wall Street critics say losses show need for reform
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 11 Wall Street may have lost its
most potent spokesman against Washington reforms.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has
parlayed his bank's reputation as a white knight during the
financial crisis into a position as the de facto representative
fighting against excessive post-crisis regulation.
But the revelation of a shocking trading loss of at least $2
billion from a failed hedging strategy diminishes Dimon's
credibility, and is already unleashing calls to get even tougher
on big banks.
"The argument that financial institutions do not need the
new rules to help them avoid the irresponsible actions that led
to the crisis of 2008 is at least $2 billion harder to make
today," said Democratic U.S. Representative Barney Frank, who
co-authored the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
Details are still emerging about the trading loss, the
amount of which could still grow, and analysts said it is not
yet clear if the trades would have violated the forthcoming
Volcker rule reform.
Dimon has been critical of the Volcker rule, a provision in
Dodd-Frank that will ban banks from proprietary trading, or
trades that are made solely for their own profit.
Regulators are still working to finalize the rule, and to
define an exemption for hedging. They have struggled with how to
keep it broad enough to allow for bona fide hedging yet narrow
enough to ensure that banks cannot pass off speculative bets as
hedges.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro,
whose agency is among the regulators finalizing the Volcker
rule, said on Friday that regulators are monitoring the JPMorgan
situation.
"I think it's safe to say that all the regulators are
focused on this," Schapiro told reporters after speaking at an
Investment Company Institute conference in Washington.
The trading loss emboldened others to call for even more
dramatic reforms than those currently being carried out as part
of Dodd-Frank.
The 2010 law stopped short of dismantling the biggest banks
or bringing back the Glass-Steagall law that separated federally
insured banks from investment banks and insurers.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, who
has advocated for the breakup of the top five U.S. banks, said
on Friday he is worried the biggest banks do not have adequate
risk management.
"What concerns me is risk management, size, scope," he said
at a Texas Bankers Association meeting in answer to a question
about JPMorgan's trading loss.
"At what point do you get to the point that you don't know
what's going on underneath you? That's the point where you've
got too big."
JPMorgan is the largest U.S. bank with roughly $2.3 trillion
in assets.
A BLACK EYE
JPMorgan emerged from the 2007-2009 financial crisis with
the best reputation among big U.S. banks for identifying risk
and for staying away from the pitfalls, like too much exposure
to the subprime housing market, that damaged its rivals.
With that credibility in tow, Dimon has been vocal with his
view that excessive regulation such as stringent capital
standards, will make it harder for banks to provide loans and
help drive economic growth.
"Has anyone bothered to study the cumulative effect of all
these things?," he asked Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
in June at a banking conference in Atlanta. "Do you have a fear,
like I do, that when we look back and look at them all that they
will be a reason it took so long that our banks, our credit, our
businesses and most importantly, job creation, started going
again?"
Dimon was quick to admit on Thursday that mistakes were made
and that bank executives have "egg on our face."
The mea culpa, however, does not soften the shot to his
reputation.
"This is a black eye and it's acute because Jamie has been
so critical of Dodd-Frank and the regulatory response to the
financial crisis," said Brian Gardner, an analyst at Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods Inc. "It undercuts his credibility at least in
the short-term."
Dimon is scheduled to appear on NBC's Meet the Press on
Sunday to discuss "is America better off than four years ago?"
in an interview, awkwardly, taped this week before the bank
disclosed its trading losses.
Reform advocates quickly seized on JPMorgan's trading
losses.
"Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase just proved what anyone not
getting a paycheck from a Wall Street bank already knows:
gigantic too-big-to-fail banks are too-big-to-manage," said
Dennis Kelleher, president of Better Markets, a group that
advocates for strict oversight of Wall Street.