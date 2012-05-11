UPDATE 2-JPMorgan's Dimon loses clout as reform critic

* Dimon had been leading critic of new rules
* Trading losses make it harder for Dimon to play this role
* Wall Street critics say losses show need for reform
* Fed under scrutiny for JPM's stress test review
* Senator Corker calls for hearing into trading losses
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 11 Wall Street may have lost its
most potent spokesman against Washington reforms.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has
parlayed his bank's reputation as a white knight during the
financial crisis into a position as the champion of a
beleaguered industry fighting against excessive post-crisis
regulation.
But the revelation of a shocking trading loss of at least $2
billion from a failed hedging strategy diminishes Dimon's
credibility, and is already unleashing calls to get tougher on
big banks.
"The argument that financial institutions do not need the
new rules to help them avoid the irresponsible actions that led
to the crisis of 2008 is at least $2 billion harder to make
today," said Democratic U.S. Representative Barney Frank, who
co-authored the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
Details are still emerging about the trading loss, the
amount of which could still grow, and about the underlying
transactions that Dimon said were done to hedge the firm's
overall credit exposure.
Analysts said it is not yet clear if the trades would have
violated the forthcoming Volcker rule reform.
Dimon has been critical of the Volcker rule, a provision in
Dodd-Frank that will ban banks from proprietary trading, or
trades that are made solely for their own profit.
Regulators are still working to finalize the rule - an
initial proposal was released in October - and to define an
exemption for hedging.
They have struggled with how to keep the exemption broad
enough to allow for bona fide hedging yet narrow enough to
ensure that banks cannot pass off speculative bets as hedges.
On Friday, Democratic senators Carl Levin and Jeff Merkley,
who wrote the legislative language on the Volcker rule, said the
outstanding proposal is flawed because it would give banks the
latitude to hedge against portfolio risk as opposed to
individual positions.
"That's a big enough loophole that a Mack truck could drive
right through it," Levin said during a conference call.
Levin and Merkley said the final rule should reverse course
and narrow the exemption in light of JPMorgan's disclosure that
the trades gone bad were hedges against its overall credit
exposure.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro,
whose agency is among the regulators finalizing the Volcker
rule, said on Friday that regulators are monitoring the JPMorgan
situation.
"I think it's safe to say that all the regulators are
focused on this," Schapiro told reporters after speaking at an
Investment Company Institute conference in Washington.
Regulators are already getting some heat, particularly since
the Federal Reserve recently conducted stress tests to gauge the
strength of U.S. banks, which resulted in JPMorgan being allowed
to increase its stock dividend.
Terry Haines, an analyst with Potomac Research Group, said
it's a safe bet that the 2013 stress tests will come with much
more scrutiny of investment banking activities.
Republican Senator Bob Corker on Friday called for a hearing
into JPMorgan's trading loss, saying policymakers need to know
whether the trades in question were bona fide hedges or poorly
managed proprietary trades.
PUSH TO GO FURTHER
The trading loss emboldened others to call for even more
dramatic reforms than those currently being carried out as part
of Dodd-Frank.
The 2010 law stopped short of dismantling the biggest banks
or bringing back the Glass-Steagall law that separated federally
insured banks from investment banks and insurers.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, who
has advocated the breakup of the top five U.S. banks, said on
Friday he is worried the biggest banks do not have adequate risk
management.
"What concerns me is risk management, size, scope," he said
at a Texas Bankers Association meeting in answer to a question
about JPMorgan's trading loss.
The issue quickly became political with Democrats pointing
out that Mitt Romney, the presumed Republican nominee for
president, has called for repealing Dodd-Frank.
Andrea Saul, a Romney spokeswoman, noted that JPMorgan's
investors, not taxpayers, will incur any losses from the hedging
strategy. "As President, Gov. Romney will push for common-sense
regulation that gives regulators tools to do their jobs, and
that gives investors more clarity," she said.
It is unclear if the calls for tougher regulation will
translate to anything substantive.
Jaret Seiberg, a senior policy analyst with Guggenheim
Securities, said the fact that the bank is able to handle the
loss without major damage to its balance sheet is evidence that
large banks can handle these types of risks.
JPMorgan is the largest U.S. bank with roughly $2.3 trillion
in assets.
"We doubt, however, that many in Washington will share our
positive take on the losses," Seiberg wrote in a note.
A BLACK EYE
JPMorgan emerged from the 2007-2009 financial crisis with
the best reputation among big U.S. banks for identifying risk
and for staying away from the pitfalls, like too much exposure
to the subprime housing market, that damaged its rivals.
With that credibility in tow, Dimon has been vocal with his
view that excessive regulation such as stringent capital
standards would make it harder for banks to provide loans and
help drive economic growth.
"Has anyone bothered to study the cumulative effect of all
these things?," he asked Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
in June at a banking conference in Atlanta. "Do you have a fear,
like I do, that when we look back and look at them all that they
will be a reason it took so long that our banks, our credit, our
businesses and most importantly, job creation, started going
again?"
While the industry's all-out lobbying and pressure campaign
to soften the impact of Dodd-Frank rolls on, Dimon was quick to
admit on Thursday that in the case of the trading loss, mistakes
were made and bank executives have "egg on our face."
The mea culpa, however, does not soften the shot to his
reputation.
"This is a black eye and it's acute because Jamie has been
so critical of Dodd-Frank and the regulatory response to the
financial crisis," said Brian Gardner, an analyst at Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods Inc. "It undercuts his credibility at least in
the short term."