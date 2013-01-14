JPMorgan ordered to improve controls after "Whale" loss

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. banking regulators on Monday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to tighten its controls over the risk of trading losses and comply more closely with measures aimed against money-laundering by bank customers.
The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued consent orders against the bank after JPMorgan disclosed significant losses generated by the so-called "London Whale" trader last year.
Regulators also ordered the bank to improve its compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering requirements.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index