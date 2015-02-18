JPMorgan reviewing size of trading units - Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
Feb 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co is considering shrinking some of its trading businesses as it expects a new federal reserve proposal to make these businesses less profitable, Bloomberg reported.
JPMorgan is reviewing the size of some of its capital-intensive units such as interest-rates trading, prime brokerage and delta-one equities desk, Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, told Bloomberg in an interview. (bloom.bg/17gijbX)
JPMorgan isn't necessarily looking at exiting any businesses or significantly cutting jobs, Bloomberg quoted Pinto as saying.
In December, the U.S. Federal Reserve proposed that eight of the largest U.S. banks will need to hold an extra capital cushion and said the firms will need more equity if they rely on risky types of debt.
Fed officials estimated the banks would face a surcharge of between 1 and 4.5 percent of risk-weighted assets. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said at the time that JPMorgan would need more than $20 billion of additional capital to comply.
Pinto is expected to discuss his review at JPMorgan's investor day on Feb. 24, Bloomberg reported.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.