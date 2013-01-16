UPDATE 6-JPMorgan slashes CEO Dimon's pay on 'Whale' trade

* Net income $5.69 billion vs $3.73 billion year earlier
* Earnings per share $1.39 vs 90 cents a year earlier
* Committee takes managers under Dimon to task
* Company trims buyback plans to build capital
* Bank reaches deal with former boss of trader
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase's
Chief Executive, had his 2012 bonus cut in half after
the bank's board decided he should shoulder blame for $6.2
billion of "London Whale" trading losses.
Dimon's bonus cut, which cost him more than $10 million,
came even as JPMorgan posted a 53 percent jump in fourth-quarter
profit and record 2012 earnings. The fourth-quarter results were
helped by increased mortgage lending profits and a decline in
bad loan costs. Without these results, Dimon's pay would have
been worse.
Dimon's 2012 pay of $11.5 million will fall from being high
for the sector to being ordinary. John Stumpf, the CEO of Wells
Fargo & Co made $18.9 million in 2011, while Brian
Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, made $8.1 million. In
2011, Dimon was paid $23 million.
In addition to posting earnings and disclosing Dimon's pay,
JPMorgan released t wo company r eports about the l osing t rades.
Th e positions, known as the "London Wh a le" tr ades because they
were so large relative to the market, lost a little more money
for the bank in the fourth quarter. The reports added more
detail to prior disclosures about the trades.
Money managers that own the stock said they were satisfied
with the pay cut.
"We've been a long-time believer in linking pay to
performance, and we think that linkage was made in this case,"
said Ricardo Duran, a spokesman for the California State
Teachers' Retirement System, which owns JPMorgan shares.
The London Whale reports took attention from what otherwise
would have been an upbeat day of financial results for Dimon and
the company.
The bank benefited from significant tailwinds during the
fourth quarter, including the Federal Reserve's decision in
September to buy $40 billion of mortgage bonds a month, which
triggered more trading in fixed-income products and lowered
mortgage lending rates at some points during the quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the largest standalone U.S.
investment bank, also posted stronger profits on Wednesday,
helped by rising asset values.
But JPMorgan also seemed to have outperformed rivals in some
areas. Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake, in her first
conference call for analysts, said JPMorgan had gained market
share in deposits, for example.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $5.69 billion, or $1.39 a
share, from $3.73 billion, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts had estimated, on average, that the company would
report $1.16 a share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
JPMorgan shares closed at $46.82 in New York on Wednesday,
up 1 percent for the day.
DIMON INSUFFICIENTLY SKEPTICAL
Despite fourth quarter profit growth, Dimon said the bank
plans to reduce its share buybacks in 2013 in a bid to build
capital to meet stricter international standards by the end of
the year.
When asked if increased regulatory scrutiny spurred by the
Whale loss had played a role in the bank's more conservative
plan, Dimon said: "Not really."
The report on the Whale loss by the bank's management task
force primarily assigns blame to three executives beneath Dimon:
Ina Drew, the former chief investment officer; Barry Zubrow, the
former risk chief; and Douglas Braunstein, the former chief
financial officer.
But Dimon was not without blame either, according to the
task force.
"(He) could have better tested his reliance on what he was
told," the task force said, while also praising him for
responding "forcefully" when he learned of the problem.
While Dimon said on Wednesday that the Whale position was
close to being a "non-issue" from a trading standpoint,
regulators were still probing what happened.
MORTGAGE REVS JUMP
The financial results included a 51 percent surge in
JPMorgan's revenue from mortgage production, excluding losses on
repurchases of past loans, to $1.6 billion.
JPMorgan, like Wells Fargo & Co, which is the
nation's largest home lender, has benefited from being a
middleman in the U.S. Federal Reserve's drive to channel
inexpensive money to borrowers to support the housing market and
the economy. Revenue from making home loans has eased the
squeeze on bank profit margins that has come with low interest
rates.
The provision for credit losses plunged 70 percent to $656
million.
"We continued to see favorable credit conditions across our
wholesale loan portfolios and strong credit performance in our
credit card portfolio," Dimon said in a statement.
On a conference call, Dimon said the first quarter of 2013
i s " probably okay" for the mortgage business. As the mortgage
refinancing boom runs its course, some worry that lending for
new purchases will not rise fast enough to offset the decline.
JPMorgan's stock has more than recovered all of the $26
billion in market value it lost in the first two weeks after the
company acknowledged the Whale trade. Dimon said share buybacks
were still a good deal at current prices.
The financial results and board action came alongside news
showing that the bank has many issues to cleanup from the
debacle. Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that JPMorgan
has reached an out-of-court settlement over its lawsuit in
London against Javier Martin-Artajo, a former boss of Whale
trader Bruno Iksil. JPMorgan had said in July that it would seek
to claw back pay from people responsible for the loss.