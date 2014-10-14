JPMorgan posts profit as legal costs ease - website

Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a
third-quarter profit, as the biggest U.S. bank moved past the
huge legal claims that caused it to book a rare loss in the same
quarter last year, according to an apparently authentic document
posted on website shareholder.com.
The bank posted net income of $5.6 billion, or $1.36 per
share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss
of $380 million in the year-earlier quarter, the document
showed. (bit.ly/1w5qBfr)
A JP Morgan spokeswoman in the United States said she had no
immediate comment.
The bank was hit last year by an after-tax expense of $7.2
billion to settle government allegations of wrongdoing related
to mortgage instruments before the financial crisis.
JPMorgan is the first of the big U.S. banks to report for
the quarter. Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co
also report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp, the
second-biggest U.S. bank, will report on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry; Editing by Ted
Kerr)