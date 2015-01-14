版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 20:06 BJT

JPMorgan profit falls 6.6 pct, hit by legal costs

Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by legal costs of nearly $1 billion in the wake of government probes into alleged wrongdoing, and as it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The bank's net income fell to $4.93 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.28 billion, or $1.30 per share a year earlier. Revenue on a reported basis fell 2.8 percent to $22.51 billion.

The results for both periods included special items.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐