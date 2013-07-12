JPMorgan reports 31 percent rise in quarterly profit

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
July 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded and the biggest U.S. bank by assets avoided another "London Whale" derivatives loss.
Net income rose to $6.50 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the second quarter from $4.96 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included the vast majority of the losses of more than $6.2 billion on derivatives positions that were so large that hedge funds referred to the trader handling them as the London Whale.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ