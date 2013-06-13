JPMorgan makes another change in chief risk office

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
NEW YORK, June 13 John Hogan, who became chief risk officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co as the company was just beginning to lose billions of dollars on its London Whale derivatives trades last year, may leave the company, CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday.
Hogan will first return to work on Monday from a leave he had taken in January and will initially hold the new title of chairman of risk, Dimon said in a memo to employees which was seen by Reuters.
Hogan will be replaced as chief risk officer by Ashley Bacon, who had been interim head of risk during Hogan's leave, the memo said.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank