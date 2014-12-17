JP Morgan RMBS case faces bondholder pushback

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (IFR) - A group of mostly small investors
is challenging the US$4.5bn settlement that JP Morgan agreed
more than a year ago over RMBS bonds that soured when the
housing market collapsed.
The bank agreed to that payoff in negotiations with large
institutional investors over poorly underwritten mortgages that
served as collateral for the bonds.
But other parties who together own around two-thirds of the
bonds in question - yet were not included in the talks, due to
lack of influence or size of holdings - want investigations into
how the settlement figure was reached before any monies can be
doled out.
And as the US courts have yet to approve the agreement, the
latest legal challenge is expected to delay the process even
further.
The holdout group, which ranges from the Federal Home Loan
Bank of Boston to the Construction Laborers Pension Trust for
Southern California, believes US$4.5bn is too low - but says
there is not enough transparency to be sure.
"The institutional investors negotiated a settlement that
compromises not only their claims, but the claims of thousands
of certificate holders, including respondents," lawyers for the
objectors said in a court filing last week.
"Because the negotiations purportedly were for benefit of
all certificate holders, including respondents, the information
(about them) should not be withheld."
The institutional investors on the agreement represent just
over 32% of the securities in question.
JP Morgan's agreement covered 330 residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) trusts issued both by itself
and Bear Stearns, which it took over during the financial
crisis.
BEEN HERE BEFORE
Similar issues are also holding up the US$8.5bn Countrywide
settlement, which involved many of the same institutional
investors. Gibbs & Bruns is representing the institutional
investors in both the Countrywide and JP Morgan cases.
Under present New York state law, only the trustees - and
not the bondholders themselves - can undertake action on behalf
of the trust. The so-called no-action clauses features in
governing documents of most RMBS to prevent minority holders
from pursuing "frivolous and uneconomical claims".
The trustees in the JP Morgan case reached the agreement
with bold-face names in the financial sector such as BlackRock,
Goldman Sachs, MetLife, Pimco and TIAA-CREF.
The group of objecting bondholders - including hedge fund
Brevan Howard, QVT Financial, financial guarantor Ambac and
three Triaxx CDOs - want to know how the settlement figure was
reached.
They have filed suit demanding access to all the emails and
other correspondence between the trustees, investors and JP
Morgan that could shed light on the valuations made.
Lawyers for FHLB Boston, for example, believe that losses on
the bonds topped US$60bn - or more than 13 times the amount
agreed in the settlement. They say the US$4.5bn equals less than
8% of the losses absorbed by bondholders.
In a similar case in 2012, involving 103 RMBS bonds, when JP
Morgan reached a settlement with the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, investigators found defects in between 79% and a 98% of
the loans underpinning them.
Fifty-seven of those bonds are among the 330 in the current
case.
As lawyers for FHLB Boston said in an October filing: "The
potential recoveries in a number of the repurchase actions that
the trustees could bring could be massive."
TIME DRAGS ON
There were few signs of progress at the most recent hearing
on Tuesday in US District Court, as lawyers for the plaintiffs
try to convince the judge to order the release of the emails.
The next step will be a conference call between all the
parties on January 14 to fix the timeline for a possible
information discovery process.
One lawyer told IFR that trying to figure out a date of
eventual settlement in the case would be "rank speculation". A
money manager estimated it could be up to two years.
In other such cases, undisclosed amounts have been paid to
objecting bondholders to get them to relinquish suits and bring
matters to a close - particularly when the alternative is months
or even years of battles in the courts.
A JP Morgan spokesman declined to comment on that
possibility.
One of the attorneys for the objectors said: "This is not
going to be a rocket docket - to the dismay of the settlement
proponents."
(Reporting by Andrew Park; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie
Harrison)