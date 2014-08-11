JPMorgan to sell part of PE business to investment firms

Aug 11 Investment firms Lexington Partners and
AlpInvest Partners said they would buy about 50 percent of the
portfolio companies held by JPMorgan Chase & Co's
private equity business, One Equity Partners.
Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by the
end of this year, were not disclosed.
One Equity executives will form a new private equity
investment advisory firm, OEP Capital Advisors LP, and become
independent from JPMorgan Chase once the sale is completed,
according to a statement issued by the companies.
The advisory firm will manage the portfolio being sold as
well as the investments being retained by JPMorgan Chase.
The deal is not expected to have a material impact on
JPMorgan Chase's earnings.
Reuters had earlier reported that One Equity Partners had
investments valued at more than $4 billion.
The bank announced in July 2013 it was planning to spin off
One Equity, its last remaining private equity operation, as the
unit was not core to its business.
