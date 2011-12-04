JP Morgan arranges loan for SAP's SuccessFactors buy

| BOSTON/FRANKFURT
BOSTON/FRANKFURT Dec 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co is arranging the 1-billion-euro ($1.34 billion) loan
that SAP AG is taking on to help pay for its $3.4
billion takeover of SuccessFactors , SAP co-Chief
Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.
"The 1 billion will probably be paid down within about a
year. That's how we usually like to do it," McDermott said in
an interview on Sunday, a day after announcing the takeover.
The deal, in which SAP is paying a premium of 52 percent
over Friday's closing price of SuccessFactors shares, is a
major push into cloud-computing services for the German
business software company.
McDermott also said the deal could help the company beat
its 2015 revenues target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1
billion.
"We had cloud figured out in our 20 billion. We are now
upping that 20 billion. It could easily go to 21 billion,"
he said.