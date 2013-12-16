JP Morgan promotes two to senior roles in Saudi Arabia

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
DUBAI Dec 16 JP Morgan Chase has promoted two bankers to senior roles in Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a statement on Monday, after its top banker in the kingdom left earlier this year to join the central bank.
Rayan Fayez has been named senior country officer for Saudi Arabia, the statement said. He joined JP Morgan from Goldman Sachs in 2012 as investment banking head and co-chief executive of Saudi Arabia.
Fayez replaces Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, who left JP Morgan in the first half of 2013 to take a position at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. His move was part of a wider trend in the kingdom to tap senior executives from leading global financial institutions to run key state entities.
Meanwhile, Bader Alamoudi has been named chief executive of JP Morgan's Saudi Arabian business, the statement said.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.