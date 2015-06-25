U.S. SEC and JPMorgan in talks to settle probe regarding product steering -WSJ

June 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a
probe by the agency on whether the bank inappropriately advised
its private-banking clients toward its own investment products,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
A settlement may come as early as this summer and could
include a fine, the size of which was not known, WSJ said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JjAdvw)
JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed in May that it received
subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission over how
it sells its mutual funds.
Other government authorities and a self-regulatory
organization, apart from the SEC, have also sought information
about the bank's use of proprietary products in its
wealth-management business, JPMorgan said in a regulatory filing
last month.
Representatives at JPMorgan and the Securities and Exchange
Commission were unavailable for comment outside regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)