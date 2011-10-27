CORRECTED - Part of SEC case over JPMorgan CDO fraud dismissed

(Adds dropped word "no" in "Steffelin has argued that he had
* Executive said to hide hedge fund role in CDO
* JPMorgan paid $153.6 million to settle with SEC in June
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 27 A federal judge dismissed part of a U.S.
securities regulator's lawsuit against the only individual
charged in a JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) case that led to the
bank's $153.6 million settlement of civil fraud charges.
The accused executive, Edward Steffelin, did not engage in
a "fraud or deceit" upon investors in a collateralized debt
obligation, Squared CDO 2007-1, that JPMorgan had sold in early
2007 to clients, U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum
in Manhattan ruled.
Steffelin then worked at GSC Capital Corp, a now-bankrupt
firm that helped put the CDO together. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission had contended that marketing materials
failed to reveal that the Magnetar Capital LLC hedge fund,
where Steffelin was pursuing a job, helped choose securities
for the CDO and was betting they would lose value.
Cedarbaum refused to dismiss other SEC charges against
Steffelin in the negligence case, including one accusing him of
hiding the CDO's risks. Her order was made public on Thursday,
following oral argument on Oct. 24.
Alex Lipman, a lawyer for Steffelin, declined to comment.
Jan Folena, an SEC lawyer handling the case, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
JPMorgan is one of three banks to settle major SEC fraud
cases over CDOs in the last 16 months. Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) reached a $550 million accord in July 2010 and Citigroup
Inc (C.N) last week reached a $285 million accord that still
requires court approval. The banks did not admit wrongdoing.
According to a transcript of the oral argument, Cedarbaum
said it would have been a "big stretch" to conclude that
Steffelin had a fiduciary duty to investors who bought the CDO,
and should thus face the SEC charge that he defrauded them.
"You have to have something else," the judge told Folena.
"His duty was not a duty to the investors."
Steffelin has argued that he had no reason to believe the
CDO offering documents had problems, and that "nothing was
omitted" and "no one was defrauded."
Evidence in the case suggested that JPMorgan bankers pushed
the CDO onto clients so it could move toxic mortgage debt off
its books.
Cedarbaum's colleague Jed Rakoff scheduled a Nov. 9 hearing
over whether he should approve the Citigroup settlement.
In an order Thursday, he expressed deep skepticism about
the accord, and directed the SEC and Citigroup to answer nine
questions, including why Citigroup shareholders "rather than
culpable individual offenders" should pay up. [ID:nN1E79Q14S]
The case is SEC v. Steffelin, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-04204.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Matthew Lewis)