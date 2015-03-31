JPMorgan execs depose in SEC's asset-management probe - Bloomberg

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co's executives have been deposed and internal documents subpoenaed as part of an investigation by the U.S. regulators into the bank's asset-management unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division is looking at whether senior asset-management executives at the bank developed a policy of improperly steering clients into investments for the bank's own financial gain, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EY7Bk7)
The SEC is also scrutinizing at how the bank managed pensions and other accounts that hold it to a so-called fiduciary standard, which obligates the company to put clients' financial interests ahead of its own, according to Bloomberg.
The SEC is looking into whether the bank and its brokerage affiliate, J.P. Morgan Securities, adopted a strategy that uses bonuses and other incentives to encourage their financial advisers to steer clients improperly into in-house funds, structured notes and other investments that generate fees for the bank, Bloomberg reported.
Among the first executives deposed was Silvia Trillo, Bloomberg reported. There is no indication that Trillo has been involved in or accused of wrongdoing.
For at least a few years, an approach to steer clients toward funds that are lucrative to the bank has been referred to internally as "guided architecture," Bloomberg said, quoting a former employee with the bank who worked with retirement plans.
The regulators are questioning whether the bank's communications with clients over the years adequately disclosed its compensation and other practices, according to Bloomberg.
JPMorgan and the SEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.