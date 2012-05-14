US Senate body to hold hearings on Wall St. reform

WASHINGTON May 14 The Senate Banking Committee
plans to hold hearings in the coming weeks on Wall Street
reform, during which members will likely press U.S. regulators
about the trading losses announced last week by JPMorgan Chase &
Co.
Committee Chairman Tim Johnson announced the hearing plans
in a statement on Monday but did not provide specific dates or
topics for the hearings.
Last week Republican Senator Bob Corker called for the
committee to hold a hearing on JPMorgan's recent announcement
that it has suffered at least $2 billion in trading losses.
Corker said lawmakers need to know whether taxpayers are
fully protected from losses at major financial firms and whether
the trades in question were bona fide hedges or poorly managed
proprietary trades.