JPMorgan to pay $614 mln to settle mortgage fraud case - U.S.

BRIEF-Savant Explorations Ltd names Patrick McGrath as CEO
* Savant Explorations Ltd announces management and board changes; furtherance of its strategy to focus on its wholly-owned Blue Moon Zinc Project
WASHINGTON Feb 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S. government to settle claims it defrauded federal agencies by underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan is admitting in the settlement that for more than a decade it approved thousands of loans that were not eligible for insurance by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs, the department said in a statement.
* T2 Biosystems names Darlene Deptula-Hicks as chief financial officer
* Kemet announces completion of refinancing; significant lowering of annual interest expense; added operational flexibility