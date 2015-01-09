JPMorgan settles lawsuit over defective Bear Stearns mortgage debt

NEW YORK Jan 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to settle class action litigation arising from Bear Stearns' sale in 2006 and 2007 of roughly $17.58 billion of mortgage securities that proved defective, a court filing showed.

Terms were not disclosed. The agreement in principle to settle was in a letter from lawyers for JPMorgan and the plaintiff investors, which was filed on Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)