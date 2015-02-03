JPMorgan to pay $500 mln in mortgage settlement

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
agreed to pay $500 million to end more than six years of class
action litigation over Bear Stearns' sale of $17.58 billion of
mortgage securities that proved defective during the U.S.
housing and financial crises.
The all-cash settlement was made public late Monday, and
requires approval by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in
Manhattan.
It resolves claims that Bear, which JPMorgan bought in 2008,
misled investors when it sold certificates backed by more than
47,000 largely subprime and low documentation "Alt-A" mortgages
in 14 offerings from May 2006 to April 2007.
Bear was accused of making false and misleading statements
in offering documents about underwriting guidelines used by its
EMC Mortgage unit, Countrywide Home Loans, Wells Fargo and other
lenders, and the accuracy of associated property appraisals.
While Bear was not accused of fraud, investors sought to
hold it strictly liable and negligent for their losses. They
said that while most of the certificates were once rated
"triple-A," at least $16.96 billion fell to "junk" status.
JPMorgan denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. The
largest U.S. bank will pay an additional $5 million to cover
administration costs.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
The accord is separate from JPMorgan's $13 billion
settlement with regulators in November 2013 over mortgage
securities sales.
It was announced three days after the New York-based bank
agreed to pay $99 million plus $500,000 for costs to resolve
litigation accusing it of conspiring with rival banks to rig
prices in the foreign exchange market.
Investors in the Bear lawsuit were led by the Public
Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi and the New Jersey
Carpenters Health Fund.
Their lawyers, led by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann
and by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, plan to seek legal fees of
up to 17 percent of the settlement amount.
JPMorgan has resolved similar litigation over mortgage
offerings from the former Washington Mutual Inc. It still faces
litigation over some of its own mortgage offerings.
The case is In re: Bear Stearns Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 08-08093.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)