For JPMorgan, ending criminal probe proves impossible for now

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon has pleaded with and complained to the
U.S. Justice Department but cannot convince the government to
end its criminal probe of his bank because prosecutors are not
yet certain of their findings, people familiar with the matter
said.
Dimon has negotiated a tentative $13 billion deal to settle
many of the U.S. investigations into mortgage bonds that
JPMorgan - and the banks it bought during the financial crisis -
sold to investors.
But the criminal investigation proved to be a sticking point
during negotiations, the sources said, and Dimon's inability to
win this point underscores the breadth of the problems his bank
faces even after it resolves these mortgage suits.
The criminal probe relates to whether JPMorgan
misrepresented the quality of the mortgages it was packaging
into bonds and selling to investors.
While JPMorgan was not about to admit wrongdoing, Dimon
suspected that ending the criminal probe was a long shot and the
bank was not interested in holding up all the other settlements
to wait for that, one of the sources said. Civil cases require a
lower burden of proof than criminal cases, and can often be
wrapped up quicker than parallel criminal proceedings.
JPMorgan has set aside a total of $23 billion to pay for
legal issues, and faces more than a dozen probes globally.
Prosecutors did not want to end the criminal probe before
they were sure of its findings, said several people familiar
with the probe and other investigations of the banks. They said
the investigation could take another several months.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has faced
extensive criticism for its failure to prosecute bankers
criminally for behavior that led to the financial crisis, which
by some estimates has cost the United States economy nearly as
much as it earns in a year.
Obama has set up a task force to investigate fraud and other
activity that led to the meltdown. Former prosecutors and
criminal defense lawyers not involved with the talks said that
ending an early-stage criminal inquiry as part of the broader
settlement could have created the appearance that JPMorgan was
buying the right to flout the law.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Justice
Department hopes to use its settlement with JPMorgan as a
template for deals with other banks. The Federal Housing Finance
Agency, one of the agencies negotiating with JPMorgan, is hoping
to draw a $6 billion penalty from Bank of America, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday. JPMorgan's settlement with
the FHFA is expected to be closer to $4 billion.
PRESSURE FROM BOARD, INVESTORS
Dimon is under pressure from investors and the bank's board
of directors to fix his frayed relationship with regulators and
resolve the investigations.
Beyond mortgage-related probes, federal prosecutors are
looking into whether JPMorgan broke laws in its handling of
derivatives bets known as the "London Whale trades" that cost
the bank more than $6 billion in trading losses, and more than
$1 billion in regulatory fines so far.
Also, regulators are examining whether the bank gave jobs to
children of executives at Chinese-owned companies to secure
business in China, and whether it played any role in
manipulating benchmark interest rates known as "Libor," to name
a few of the more than a dozen probes it faces globally.
While JPMorgan and the government have agreed to broad
outlines of the $13 billion agreement, many parts of the
settlement are not yet finalized, including a deal to resolve
lawsuits from the credit union regulator, according to another
person familiar with the matter. The sources all spoke on
condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
The tentative deal came after Dimon, U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder and some of their aides took part in a telephone
call on Friday.
Dimon has argued to the Justice Department that much of the
conduct at issue stems from two firms the bank acquired with the
encouragement of the U.S. government during the height of the
crisis, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual. It is unfair to
penalize the bank for alleged sins that took place before it
owned the two banks, Dimon has complained.
He has also said that the investigation will make JPMorgan
reluctant to buy troubled institutions again.
Former U.S. officials acknowledged that they encouraged
JPMorgan to buy investment bank Bear Stearns and mortgage lender
WaMu, but added that the bank knew it was taking a risk with the
deals.
Speaking on CNBC earlier this month, former Treasury
Secretary Hank Paulson said that even though JPMorgan was
"begged" to make the Bear Stearns and the WaMu acquisitions, the
government did not make any guarantees on legal liabilities.
"Jamie knew that at the time," Paulson said.
The government has said it is taking the nature of the WaMu
and Bear Stearns acquisitions into account, a source said. It is
unclear how the fines the bank is expected to pay reflect that.
Some legal experts not involved with the talks say that
JPMorgan does not have much of an argument when it comes to
avoiding civil liability for Bear's and WaMu's mortgage abuses.
"They weren't forced into it," said Carl Tobias, a law
professor at the University of Richmond. "A deal's a deal."