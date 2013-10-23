JPMorgan close to $6 bln settlement with investors: source

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $6 billion deal with a group of institutional investors to settle claims that the bank sold them substandard mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the talks said.
Representatives of JPMorgan and the investors met on Friday to discuss the settlement, though the two sides have not yet agreed to formal terms, the source said.
The potential deal is separate from the preliminary $13 billion settlement JPMorgan has reached with the U.S. government that would resolve civil actions brought by a number of enforcement agencies.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.