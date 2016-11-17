UPDATE 4-JPMorgan to pay $264 mln to resolve China hiring probe -SEC, DoJ

(Adds expert commentary)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $264 million to resolve
allegations it hired the relatives of Chinese officials in order
to win banking deals, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Justice Department said in statements
Thursday.
The SEC and Justice Department had been investigating over
several years whether some of JPMorgan's hiring efforts involved
bribes, in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The SEC will receive $130 million of the settlement, with
$72 million going to Justice and $61.9 million to the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which penalized the bank "for unsafe and
unsound practices."
JPMorgan did not admit or deny the charges. As part of its
settlement with the Justice Department, a Hong Kong unit of the
bank admitted to making quid pro quo hiring agreements with
Chinese officials to win investment business.
JPMorgan is the first major bank to settle a case over the
hiring of "princelings," as the offspring and other relatives of
top Chinese officials are popularly known.
In recent years, several other banks, including HSBC
and Goldman Sachs, have said their hiring
practices in Asia were under scrutiny by U.S. authorities.
The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it a crime to
bribe overseas officials to win business, even if the payments
are non-monetary.
A JPMorgan spokesman said in an email: "The conduct was
unacceptable." The hiring program was halted in 2013 and the
bank took actions against those responsible, the spokesman said.
Authorities said JPMorgan's Asia unit created an elaborate
program, called "Sons and Daughters," that allowed clients and
influential government officials to recommend potential hires.
Those candidates received preferential treatment, bypassing
JPMorgan's normal recruitment practices, the SEC said.
Between 2006 and 2013, JPMorgan hired around 200 interns and
full-term employees at the request of its Asia clients, as well
as Chinese officials at state-owned companies. Those state-owned
companies brought JPMorgan more than $100 million in revenue,
the SEC said.
For example, in urging the hiring of one candidate, a
JPMorgan banker said, "It will strengthen our relationship" with
a client and solidify "our position as an advisor to him and the
IPOs of his companies (expected to be >$500mm in offering size,"
according to SEC's order.
Quid pro quo business arrangements remain an entrenched part
of business culture in China that is very hard to avoid, said
Alex Bourelly, who leads the SEC enforcement practice at the law
firm Baker Botts LLP.
Local staff members who have many government contacts know
they can be quickly hired elsewhere if they are caught and fired
for making improper payments, Bourelly said.
"U.S. law has its limits in terms of how it can affect the
behavior of people around the world," he said.
