UPDATE 1-JPMorgan paying $45 million to settle mortgage suit

March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
paying the federal government $45 million to settle a lawsuit
alleging it charged veterans hidden fees in mortgage
refinancings.
The whistleblower lawsuit, filed in 2006 in Georgia by two
mortgage brokers, seeks payments on behalf of the U.S.
government by eight banks and mortgage companies, a law firm
involved in the case said Tuesday. JPMorgan is the first bank to
reach a settlement.
According to court documents filed on Monday, the payment
was part of the national mortgage settlement over foreclosure
abuses reached with JPMorgan and four other lenders last month.
Banks also agreed to pay $182 million in four other
whistleblower cases.
The two whistleblowers will share about 26 percent of the
settlement, or $11.7 million, according to the law firm of
Butler, Wooten & Fryhofer in Atlanta. The case is still pending
against the other lenders, including Bank of America Corp
, Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc.
JPMorgan declined to comment.