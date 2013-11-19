UPDATE 1-JPMorgan $13 bln mortgage settlement expected Tues -sources

By Aruna Viswanatha and David Henry
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is expected to sign a $13 billion agreement with the
U.S. government on Tuesday to settle claims it overstated the
quality of mortgages sold to investors during the housing boom,
two people familiar with the matter said.
The civil settlement would mark the end of weeks of tense
negotiations between JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, and
government agencies under pressure to hold banks accountable for
wrongdoing that led to the housing crisis.
Even after the settlement, the bank faces at least nine
other government investigations, covering everything from its
hiring practices in China to whether it manipulated the Libor
benchmark interest rate.
JPMorgan Chase and government agencies led by the Justice
Department had reached a tentative agreement in mid-October and
have been hammering out details since then.
Earlier this week the bank and officials at the U.S. Justice
Department and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
agreed to terms of a $4 billion relief package that is part of
the broader deal, paving the way for the full
announcement.
Of the $4 billion, about $1.5 billion is for the bank to
write down the value of loans on its books, effectively
forgiving some borrower debt. As much as $500 million more would
go to change the terms of loans to lower monthly payments.
The remaining $2 billion would go for assorted measures,
including new loans for low- and moderate-income borrowers in
areas that have been hard-hit by the housing crisis and for
demolishing abandoned homes, a source said.
Last month the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced a
related $5.1 billion deal to resolve claims about the quality of
mortgage bonds it sold, $4 billion of which is part of the
expected announcement.
JPMorgan's negotiations with the Justice Department began in
earnest last spring, after Justice Department lawyers in
California reached a preliminary conclusion that the bank had
violated U.S. civil laws. The Justice Department looked into
mortgage bonds the bank had sold from 2005 through 2007, the
company disclosed in August.