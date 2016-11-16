JPMorgan to settle China hiring probe - Bbg

Nov 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay
about $200 million to settle allegations that it hired children
of Chinese decision makers to win business, Bloomberg reported
on Wednesday, citing sources.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission opened an
investigation into JPMorgan in 2013 over the hiring of
"princelings", the term used in Asia to refer to the children or
younger relatives of China's political leaders or top executives
at state-owned enterprises.
The settlement with the U.S. authorities could be announced
as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2ghScue
The SEC and JPMorgan declined to comment. The Justice
Department was not immediately available to comment.
