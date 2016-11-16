UPDATE 2-JPMorgan to settle U.S. government probe of China hiring -source

(Updates settlement amount and adds breakdown)
By Noeleen Walder
Nov 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay more
than $250 million to settle allegations by the U.S. government
that it had hired children of Chinese decision makers to win
business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The bank will pay roughly $200 million combined to the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department
and more than $50 million to the Federal Reserve, the source
said.
There will not be any individual prosecution at this time,
the source said.
The SEC opened an investigation into JPMorgan in 2013 over
the hiring. The Justice Department opened a
parallel investigation around the same time.
Investment banks have a long history of employing the
children of China's politically connected. While close ties to
top government officials are a boon to any banking franchise
across the world, they are especially beneficial in China, where
relationships and personal connections play a critical role in
business decisions.
The SEC, JPMorgan and the Justice Department all declined to
comment.
The settlement was first reported by Bloomberg. It will end
a probe into whether the bank's hires violated U.S. anti-bribery
laws, Bloomberg said.
