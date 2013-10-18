版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 19日 星期六 04:19 BJT

URGENT-JPMorgan reaches $4 billion deal with U.S. housing agency -WSJ

NEW YORK Oct 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a tentative $4 billion deal with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency to settle claims that the bank misled government-sponsored mortgage agencies about the quality of mortgages it sold to them during the housing boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Friday.

The deal is for less than the $6 billion the agency initially sought, the Journal said, citing people close to the discussions.

A spokesman for JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐