JPMorgan reaches deal with SEC staff on two mortgage probes

Nov 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached an
agreement in principle with the staff of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to resolve two previously disclosed
investigations related to mortgage-backed securities, the
company disclosed in a quarterly filing on Thursday.
The company did not say how much the settlements could cost.
One of the cases is related to disclosures by JPMorgan of
delinquencies involving one mortgage-backed securitization. The
other case is over multiple securitizations done by Bear
Stearns, the failed investment bank that JPMorgan took over in
March 2008 during the financial crisis.
The company faces numerous other government investigations
and private lawsuits stemming from the financial crisis and from
its $6.2 billion trading loss this year on credit derivatives.