JPMorgan executive pay wins slim support from shareholders

DETROIT May 19 The 2014 Compensation of
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and other top bank
executives won support from only 61 percent of shareholder votes
cast at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday, according to a
preliminary tally.
The vote followed a recommendation by Institutional
Shareholder Services, the most influential of the advisory
services, that shareholders not endorse the compensation
practices because the board decides how much cash and stock to
pay without consistent reasons that would link pay to
performance and shareholder interests.
Lead independent director Lee Raymond said at the meeting
that the board's method of setting pay properly aligns
incentives for executives. But Raymond said the board is mindful
of other opinions and is looking for ways to improve its
practices.
(Reporting by David Henry in Detroit)