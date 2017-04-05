JPMorgan shareholders to vote again on separate chairman and CEO

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
The board said in the proxy that it is against the measure, which was proposed by a shareholder who contends that good corporate governance requires a independent chairman. The board and current Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon have defeated similar proposals in the past. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.