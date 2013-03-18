JPMorgan wins dismissal of silver price-fixing lawsuit

* Investors said silver prices driven down illegally
* HSBC previously dropped as a defendant
* Dozens of lawsuits had been consolidated
March 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co has won the
dismissal of a nationwide investors' lawsuit accusing the
largest U.S. bank of conspiring to drive down silver prices.
U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson in Manhattan said the
investors, who bought and sold COMEX silver futures and options
contracts, failed to show that JPMorgan manipulated prices at
their expense, including by amassing huge short positions that
were not justified by market events at the time.
In a decision made public on Monday, Patterson said that
while the investors showed that JPMorgan had the ability to
influence prices, a fact the bank did not dispute, they failed
to show that the bank "intended to cause artificial prices to
exist" and acted accordingly.
A lawyer for the investors did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a similar request.
Investors had, in at least 43 complaints filed in 2010 and
2011, accused banks of amassing hundreds of millions of dollars
in illegal profit by manipulating silver prices.
After the lawsuits were consolidated, HSBC Holdings Plc
was dropped in September 2011 as a defendant, leaving
JPMorgan and 20 unnamed individuals as defendants.
Patterson had rejected the investors' claims in December,
but gave them one last chance to bolster their case.
The complaint had sought triple damages for what it called
JPMorgan's antitrust violations in distorting silver prices
between 2007 and 2010, including through alleged "fake" trades
late in the day when market volume was thin.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission began probing
allegations of silver price manipulation in 2008, and two years
later proposed regulations to give it greater power to thwart
traders who try to manipulate prices.
The case is In re: Commodity Exchange Inc Silver Futures and
Options Trading Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-md-02213.