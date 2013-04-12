JPMorgan's head of SEA ibanking Philip Lee resigns

SINGAPORE, April 12 JPMorgan's head of
investment banking Southeast Asia, Philip Lee, has resigned, a
bank spokesman said.
The spokesman did not give a reason for the resignation, but
banking sources told Reuters Lee may be joining a competitor.
Lee, who worked with the U.S. bank for almost 18 years, has
been the face of the bank's investment banking unit in Singapore
where he also held the title of senior country officer.
Under Lee, JPMorgan had a near stranglehold on capital
market activities by Southeast Asia's largest developer
CapitaLand, including the $1.8 billion IPO of shopping
mall arm CapitaMalls Asia that was one of the region's largest
in 2009.
His departure comes after a recent move by JPMorgan to bring
in Rob Priestley as its new chief executives ASEAN regions in
March.
These appointments follow a global restructuring of JPMorgan
that began last summer, which saw the firm combine its corporate
and investment banking operations into a single unit.