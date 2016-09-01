JP Morgan Asset Management acquires solar developer Sonnedix

LONDON, Sept 1 J.P. Morgan Asset Management has
acquired nearly all of solar power developer Sonnedix Group, the
companies said on Thursday.
In 2014, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Sonnedix formed a
50-50 joint venture called Sonnedix Power Holdings to explore
opportunities in the global solar market.
"With the declining cost of implementation, coupled with the
strong appetite for renewables as an asset class, the global
Sonnedix platform is well positioned to continue its growth
strategy," Matthew LeBlanc, chief investment officer of OECD
infrastructure equity investments at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, said in a statement.
The asset manager has increased its stake to take over
almost all of Sonnedix, with existing management retaining some
shares. The firm declined to disclose the value of the deal.
Sonnedix develops, builds, owns and operates solar
photovoltaic (PV) plants around the world. Over the past two
years it has increased its operating capacity to 353 megawatts
(MW) from 117 MW at installations in Britain, France, Italy,
Spain, Japan, Puerto Rico, Chile, South Africa and Thailand.
It also has a pipeline of about 600 MW of projects in
construction and pre-construction stages, mostly in Japan and
Chile.
Since 2009, solar PV module prices have fallen by 80 percent
as renewable energy capacity has grown and technologies have
improved and are forecast to keep dropping.
