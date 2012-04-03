JPMorgan stable value fund exiting private mortgages

* JPMorgan fund once held 13 percent in private mortgages
* Retirement plan consultants question allocation
* Lawsuit alleges firm violated ERISA
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
shedding mortgage debt from a stable value fund, under pressure
from insurers in a case raising questions about suitable
investments for funds normally regarded as a super-safe haven
for retirement savings.
Stable value funds are used in 80 percent of 401(k)
self-directed retirement plans and are meant to be the most
conservative choice for employees - liquid, plain vanilla and
backed by insurance.
But the $1.7 billion JPMorgan Stable Asset Income Fund has
invested as much as 13 percent in private mortgage debt
underwritten and rated by the bank itself, according to
investment documents reviewed by Reuters. The portfolio is
available through a collective trust, which pools assets among
various 401(k) plans, as well as through separately managed
accounts, whose allocations closely mimic the portfolio.
JPMorgan has cut that mortgage exposure to about 4 percent
today but the industry average for all private placements -
mortgage and other privately placed securities - in stable value
funds is only about half a percent, according to Hueler
Analytics Inc.
Stable value funds typically consist of bond funds wrapped
in an insurance contract, which guarantees the initial
investment. These funds generally return between two to three
percent while money market funds have been returning close to
zero.
In the years leading up to the 2008 peak of the financial
crisis, some fund managers invested in less liquid,
higher-yielding investments to boost returns. Experts say that
such investments have no place in stable value funds which are
supposed to be as liquid as money market funds.
"It's fair to say that there was too much searching for
yield," said Lori Lucas, the defined contribution practice
leader for Callan Associates.
JPMorgan's marketing materials mentioned its private
mortgage debt investments on at least three pages, said Peter
Chappelear, head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $21 billion
stable value business. "Nothing was buried anywhere," he said.
Even with the volatility in 2008, JPMorgan's investment in
private mortgage debt has been a great source of returns,
Chappelear said. The Mortgage Private Placement Fund, that the
stable value fund invested in, has beaten its benchmark, the
Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, for the past one, three,
five and 10 years.
Despite those returns, a lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by an
employee in Hospira Inc's 401(k) plan which included
JPMorgan's stable value fund. The suit alleges the investment in
private mortgage debt violated the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act.
"We believe JPMorgan violated its fiduciary duty by taking
risky private mortgages from their books and putting the risks
on retirees," said Joseph Peiffer, an attorney with Fishman
Haygood Phelps Walmsley Willis & Swanson LLP, one of the law
firms representing the plaintiff. The attorneys plan to seek
class action status, Peiffer said.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.
RISKS EXPOSED IN 2008
Many employers with 401(k) plans were unaware of the private
mortgage component of the fund until after the market crash of
2008, according to retirement plan consultants who worked with
companies that held the portfolios.
"The [private mortgage investment] was embedded in the
intermediate bond fund," said one plan sponsor consultant who
was familiar with the offering but was not authorized to speak
to the media about specific funds.
Employers would have to peel back layers to see that part of
the intermediate bond fund, which the JP Morgan stable value
portfolio invested in, held private mortgage debt.
When the market value of the JPMorgan's stable value fund
dropped in 2008, employers and insurers that back funds began to
realize the risks associated with the private mortgages.
A unique feature of stable value funds is that while the
value of the underlying investments can plummet, the book value,
which is backed by insurance, stays the same. But a drop in
market value can be detrimental for the fund insurers.
In November 2008, the market to book value of JPMorgan's
stable value portfolio for a number of 401(k) plans fell as low
as 86.55 percent, according to people familiar with the
situation. The average market to book value for stable value
funds at that time was 94.8 percent, according to Hueler.
"JPMorgan became one of the worst in terms of market to book
value," the plan consultant said.
Insurers are liable for the difference between book and
market value if plan participants exit the fund. Some agreements
can trap plan sponsors in a plummeting fund.
In response to demands from insurers, JPMorgan has gradually
reduced the fund's private mortgage debt allocation to 4
percent. Ultimately, the firm plans to sell out of private
mortgage debt completely, Chappelear said.
"We are moving the allocation not because we think it's
imprudent or because we do not believe in it, but because the
wrap product market has changed," he said. Insurers will no
longer back funds with risky assets, such as private mortgage
placements.
Meanwhile, the JPMorgan stable value fund has trailed its
peers each year since 2008, according to data provided by
JPMorgan and Hueler, which tracks an index of 17 stable value
collective trusts with $104.6 billion in assets.
Some experts have suggested that the drop in performance is
due to JPMorgan's exit from private mortgages.
The question remains, however, of whether illiquid
securities like private mortgage debt have a place in a stable
value fund, retirement plan consultants said.
"The value of these products is to have the same liquidity
as money market funds at a higher yield," said Phil Suess, a
partner in Mercer LLC's investment consulting business.