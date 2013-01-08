RPT-JPMorgan investment bank chairman Staley joins hedge fund

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
NEW YORK Jan 8 Jes Staley, chairman of the investment banking unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, is leaving the company to join hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, the fund said on Tuesday.
Staley had been chief executive of JPMorgan's investment bank until July, when Jamie Dimon, CEO of the company, reorganized business segments and named two younger executives to be co-chiefs of commercial and investment banking.
Staley had been at JPMorgan for 34 years.
BlueMountain said Staley will become its ninth managing partner. The firm said it has over $12 billion in assets under management.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.