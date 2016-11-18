JPMorgan has clutch of CEO understudies, people guessing on winner

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
once again facing questions about who will succeed its
larger-than-life chief executive after Jamie Dimon was courted
by the incoming U.S. president for the role of Treasury
secretary.
Dimon, 60, has been running the largest U.S. bank for more
than a decade and has faced questions about his longevity in the
role before: when potential successors left, when he allowed an
embarrassing $6.2 billion derivatives trading loss and, most
recently, when he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.
Although associates have said Dimon is not interested in the
Treasury job, the recent invitation from a member of
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to apply for the
job was a reminder to interested parties, including some
investors, that his time at the helm is finite.
"He is not going to be CEO forever," said Walter Todd, chief
investment officer at Greenwood Capital Management, which owns
JPMorgan shares.
Although a sudden departure would not necessarily lead the
investor to sell the stock, it would be "troubling," Todd said.
"I would have to gain some comfort with who was taking over that
role."
Dimon will not be easy to replace. He has won a higher
valuation for JPMorgan stock than rival banks by shepherding it
through the financial crisis without any quarterly losses, while
earning relatively high returns on equity and explaining the
workings of the bank to analysts as though he were a demanding
business school professor.
He has been quick to point out that the JPMorgan board has a
succession plan in place, whether he departs abruptly due to
unforeseen circumstances - known colloquially as a "hit by a
truck" scenario - or whether he takes part in a more gradual
transition. The board does not publicize those plans. Doing so
could prompt executives who are not the favorite to leave.
There are six key members of Dimon's management team who are
often mentioned in discussions about succession. They range in
age from 46 to 58, with the older executives seen as "hit by a
truck" contenders, and younger ones thought to be potential
CEOs-in-training.
Each has some qualities Dimon has identified as necessary
for the next CEO - like moving through senior roles in different
parts of the company, having experience with the investment
bank, or having the temperament to be the public face of
JPMorgan - but none clearly has them all.
JPMORGAN'S GOT TALENT
Gordon Smith, a 58-year-old Briton with computer science
training, is chief executive of the consumer bank. He runs
nearly half of JPMorgan, including Chase branches, credit cards,
mortgages and auto loans.
Dimon hired him from American Express Co in 2007.
Although Smith has many of the skills needed to be CEO, he is
close enough to Dimon's age that insiders see him as an unlikely
long-term candidate.
Daniel Pinto, 53, who oversees corporate and investment
banking, is also on the succession shortlist.
Dimon has entrusted Pinto with running the most volatile
part of JPMorgan and dealing with the biggest corporate clients.
A native of Argentina, Pinto spends much of his time working
from JPMorgan's London office.
Doug Petno, who runs commercial banking, is another possible
contender. With $212 billion in assets, his segment of the
company is bigger than all but a handful of competitors. The
51-year-old came up through the ranks as lender and investment
banker to the oil and gas industry.
Mary Erdoes, 49, who runs asset management, is also said to
be in the running. Erdoes keeps a relatively low public profile
as she travels the world to cater to the richest clients.
Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake, who is 47, is also
floated as a possibility. Lake already has a high profile,
because she handles public presentations of the bank's financial
results each quarter and has shown she can be as dextrous with
numbers as Dimon.
But while Lake is known internally for grasping the
details behind summaries she receives from business heads, she
has not run any of JPMorgan's units day to day.
Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames is the youngest
contender, at 46. In his role, he has the advantage of learning
all segments of the bank from the inside out.
Dimon turned to Zames in early 2012 to clean up the
portfolio of the bad "London Whale" derivatives trader that was
costly not only in dollars but in reputation. Zames came from
fixed-income trading, and has worked through financial crises
going back to 1998.
'I DON'T WANT TO RETIRE'
Dimon has said JPMorgan has a "deep bench" of talent, with
several people who could take over. But he has been careful not
to clearly show favorites.
When all goes right with succession plans, companies tend to
announce a few months ahead of time that their leaders will be
relinquishing the CEO title to a successor but remain on the
board as chairman for a smooth transition. During the interim,
other executives in the horse race tend to peel off, letting
up-and-comers take over their own roles.
JPMorgan has resolved nearly all of its major legal
investigations. Dimon received a clean bill of health after
undergoing cancer treatment. And, apparently, he has no plans to
join Trump's cabinet. So unless an unexpected event forces his
hand, Dimon may not feel compelled to tell investors who is
next.
"My retirement date, every time you ask me that, I'm going
to say five years," Dimon said in response to a question last
year. "I don't want to retire."
