JPMorgan must face claims over home equity loans

June 19 A federal judge ruled against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a lawsuit seeking to hold it responsible for losses that a bond insurer claimed to suffer by insuring securities backed by thousands of home equity loans.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said on Tuesday the insurer, Syncora Guarantee Inc, need not prove that alleged warranty breaches by JPMorgan's EMC Mortgage Corp unit caused the underlying loans to default in order to trigger EMC's repurchase obligations.

He also said Syncora can show a material breach of contract by establishing that EMC's alleged breaches of representations and warranties caused a material increase in risk.

Syncora had alleged that as a result of EMC's breaches, it had paid out more than $168.6 million of claims over securities backed by 9,871 home equity loans. EMC had been part of Bear Stearns Cos, which JPMorgan bought in 2008.