UPDATE 1-JPMorgan says committed to Technicolor

PARIS, June 12 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday it remained committed to investing in Technicolor after the French set-top box maker rejected a sweetened bid for a 30 percent stake on the grounds that it imposed unacceptable conditions.

Technicolor on Monday turned down a 179 million-euro ($222.98 million) offer from JPMorgan that would have blocked shareholders from voting on a rival offer from San Francisco-based Vector Capital. It also imposed higher break-up fees.

"JPMorgan remains entirely prepared to make an investment in Technicolor on the basis of the superior financial terms in its revised proposal," the bank said in a statement. "We remain committed to investing in Technicolor."

Responding to Technicolor's gripes with the offer terms, JPMorgan said its aim was to make sure that its bid and Vector's bid were mutually exclusive. It said that the break-up fee of 3.4 million euros would not be triggered by a successful Vector bid.