JPM losses raise concerns beyond Volcker -Wolin

WASHINGTON, June 5 The recent trading losses at
JPMorgan Chase & Co raise concerns about the risk
management practices at U.S. banks that go beyond the so-called
Volcker rule trading restrictions, Deputy Secretary of the
Treasury Neal Wolin said in testimony prepared for a Wednesday
congressional hearing.
U.S. regulators should require banks to establish effective
risk management systems and make clear who will be held
accountable if they fail, Wolin said in his testimony, which was
obtained by Reuters. Wolin and other government officials are
scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on
Wednesday.