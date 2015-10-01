JPMorgan to bid for about 12 bln stg UK mortgage book - Bloomberg

Oct 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to bid for about 12 billion pounds ($18.2 billion) of mortgages being sold by the British government's "bad bank", Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

JPMorgan is preparing to bid for a portfolio being offered by UK Asset Resolution Ltd, a state-run "zombie bank" that does not take on new business, Bloomberg said, citing five people with knowledge of the matter. ($1 = 0.6603 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)