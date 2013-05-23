版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 21:54 BJT

JPMorgan appoints new consumer bank head

May 23 JPMorgan Chase said it has appointed Barry Sommers as chief executive of its consumer bank, which includes its wealth management unit.

Visa Inc had earlier announced that JPMorgan's current consumer banking head, Ryan McInerney, had been appointed as president of Visa.

McInerney succeeds John Partridge, whose term as president of Visa ended on March 31. McInerney will receive an annual salary of $750,000, Visa said in a regulatory filing.

